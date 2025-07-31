Binance Issues Crucial Update to Users on Live Upgrade: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance exchange has announced it is performing a live upgrade on its wallet network today, July 31. Through this upgrade, Binance aims to improve the network's performance and ensure it becomes smooth and user-friendly.

What Binance users can expect

In its announcement , Binance said the upgrade will take approximately 15 minutes. During this time, deposits and withdrawals for all networks will be suspended.

However, users can still trade tokens during wallet maintenance. Binance assured users that it will open deposits and withdrawals once the network becomes stable.

Binance will perform a live upgrade on its wallet network at 8am UTC and will take approximately 15 minutes. Thank you for your patience and understanding.https://t.co/pHKQL2vJsu — Binance (@binance) July 31, 2025

Notably, the network upgrade comes shortly after Binance Wallet launched a new trading tool, DEX Pro mode, for experienced traders. This tool, powered by the innovative Secure Auto Sign feature, enables a new kind of limit order that offers greater flexibility.

It also improved cost efficiency and offered more advanced order management compared to traditional decentralized exchanges. These offerings and the latest upgrade are part of the moves by the trading platform to bring value to its users.

Before this release, Binance launched RWUSD , a unique on-chain asset that allows its holders to receive up to 4.2% in annualized yield. It also aims to benchmark returns in high-quality real-world assets (RWA), such as tokenized U.S. Treasury bills.

BNB in rebound mode

Binance Coin (BNB) appears to be benefiting from the positive developments in the ecosystem. Over the past 24 hours, BNB has increased by 0.5% to $807.8. Although the increase is small, it suggests price recovery after intense volatility in the past few days.

On the weekly and monthly charts, the BNB price surged 5.7% and 24%, respectively. The market cap also increased to $112.6 billion.