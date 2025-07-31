Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Issues Crucial Update to Users on Live Upgrade: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 11:21
    Binance to perform quick upgrade of its wallet network today, aiming to improve efficiency and security
    Advertisement
    Binance Issues Crucial Update to Users on Live Upgrade: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance exchange has announced it is performing a live upgrade on its wallet network today, July 31. Through this upgrade, Binance aims to improve the network's performance and ensure it becomes smooth and user-friendly.

    Advertisement

    What Binance users can expect

    In its announcement, Binance said the upgrade will take approximately 15 minutes. During this time, deposits and withdrawals for all networks will be suspended.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 14:01
    'Crypto Fixes This': Binance CEO Issues Major Statement
    ByYuri Molchan

    However, users can still trade tokens during wallet maintenance. Binance assured users that it will open deposits and withdrawals once the network becomes stable. 

    Notably, the network upgrade comes shortly after Binance Wallet launched a new trading tool, DEX Pro mode, for experienced traders. This tool, powered by the innovative Secure Auto Sign feature, enables a new kind of limit order that offers greater flexibility.

    It also improved cost efficiency and offered more advanced order management compared to traditional decentralized exchanges. These offerings and the latest upgrade are part of the moves by the trading platform to bring value to its users.

    Before this release, Binance launched RWUSD, a unique on-chain asset that allows its holders to receive up to 4.2% in annualized yield. It also aims to benchmark returns in high-quality real-world assets (RWA), such as tokenized U.S. Treasury bills. 

    BNB in rebound mode

    Binance Coin (BNB) appears to be benefiting from the positive developments in the ecosystem. Over the past 24 hours, BNB has increased by 0.5% to $807.8. Although the increase is small, it suggests price recovery after intense volatility in the past few days.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 12:09
    Binance Delays This Airdrop, Here's Why
    ByArman Shirinyan

    On the weekly and monthly charts, the BNB price surged 5.7% and 24%, respectively. The market cap also increased to $112.6 billion.

    Besides this, BNB recently reached a historical record, moving to 186th place in the global asset rankings. As a result, BNB surpassed global firms, including Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, UniCredit bank, Nike and SoftBank.

    #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 10:14
    Ethereum (ETH) Might Harm XRP, SOL and Other Altcoins: Closer Look
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 31, 2025 - 7:38
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PowerBank and Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Digital Currencies, including Bitcoin Treasury Integration and RWA Tokenization
    Yellow Network Launches $YELLOW Token Sale on Republic to Power Universal Web3 Infrastructure
    Hotchip.co.uk Highlights Top-Rated Fast Payout Casinos Online
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Issues Crucial Update to Users on Live Upgrade: Details
    Ethereum (ETH) Might Harm XRP, SOL and Other Altcoins: Closer Look
    Ripple Hiring Executive to Spearhead Institutional DeFi Strategy
    Show all