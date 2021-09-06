DOGE Is Back at $0.31 Without Elon Musk’s Tweets, Influencer Says

News
Mon, 09/06/2021 - 11:09
article image
Yuri Molchan
The most popular meme cryptocurrency has recovered to the $0.31 level, David Gokhshtein emphasizes that Elon Musk and his tweets have nothing to do with it
DOGE Is Back at $0.31 Without Elon Musk’s Tweets, Influencer Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The eight-ranked cryptocurrency, DOGE, which is also the most highly favored meme crypto in the community, has managed to regain the $0.31 level, trading at $0.3174 at press time.

The coin retook $0.31 earlier today for the second time after first revisiting it a day earlier. Cryptocurrency influencer David Gokhshtein tweeted that the rise did perfectly well without a single tweet by Elon Musk—the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the most influential Dogecoin fan on earth. Perhaps in the future, Musk will be the most influential Dogecoin fan on Mars, too.

DOGE returns to $0.31

PAC Protocol CEO David Gokhshtein has taken to Twitter to talk Doge by announcing that it has added gains without Elon Musk's support and explained why the "game has changed" for the meme coin.

Stormgain
Stormgain

He believes that Dogecoin has a strong use case, a strong community and, at the moment, DOGE is "doing what a cryptocurrency is intended to do"—launching updates to reduce transaction fees and trying to get wider adoption on Twitter.

Dogecoin "looks ready to levitate back to $0.35"

Prominent crypto analyst and trader Scott Melker has shared a crypto chart showing that Dogecoin is forming a Falling Wedge pattern, which is often a reversal and may signify the coin's getting ready to go higher.

Melker believes the target could be $0.35.

Related
FCA Chair Randell Says Regulator Will Prevent Potential Harm From Crypto Promotions, Here’s How

Elon Musk welcomes DOGE update and future fees reduction

On Aug. 21, Dogecoin developers released the 1.14.4 update for their currency, which enables the upcoming and long-expected fee reduction, faster transactions and provides some other fundamental upgrades that may push the coin's price way up in the future.

Elon Musk commented on the tweet that announced the update, mentioning "good progress." As reported by U.Today earlier, the Tesla CEO is busy working with Dogecoin developers to improve "transaction efficiency."

Good progress. Applying information theory to currency (which is just information), lower fees reduce noise & faster & more consistent sync time improve latency & jitter.

At the moment, the DOGE community hopes to collaborate with Twitter for payments. Recently, CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the social media platform's team is working on a Tip Jar feature that will allow users to give each other tips in Bitcoin.

Dogecoin investors are looking to catch Dorsey's attention and persuade him to include DOGE in the new feature as well.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates
09/06/2021 - 18:14
Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image El Salvador Government to Punish Businesses That Don't Accept Bitcoin
09/06/2021 - 15:58
El Salvador Government to Punish Businesses That Don't Accept Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA
09/06/2021 - 15:23
IOTA Foundation's Dominik Schiener Asks Sam Bankman-Fried to Integrate New IOTA
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov