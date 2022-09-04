DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

Original U.Today article

How big are chances to see growth of DOGE and SHIB?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have once more seized the initiative on the last day of the week.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the fall, DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.06088 and the resistance at $0.06412. In this case, one should not expect a sharp move as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough power.

Sideways trading around the $0.062 mark remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

DOGE is trading at $0.06298 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost less than DOGE as the price has declined by 1.83%.

SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.00001268 on the daily chart. However, if the candle closes above this mark, there is a possibility to see a local rise to the $0.000013 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001265 at press time.