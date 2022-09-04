Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

Sun, 09/04/2022 - 15:31
Denys Serhiichuk
How big are chances to see growth of DOGE and SHIB?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4
Bears have once more seized the initiative on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the fall, DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.06088 and the resistance at $0.06412. In this case, one should not expect a sharp move as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough power.

Sideways trading around the $0.062 mark remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

DOGE is trading at $0.06298 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost less than DOGE as the price has declined by 1.83%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.00001268 on the daily chart. However, if the candle closes above this mark, there is a possibility to see a local rise to the $0.000013 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001265 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

