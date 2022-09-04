DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

Bears have once more seized the initiative on the last day of the week.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.57% over the last 24 hours.
Despite the fall, DOGE is trading in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.06088 and the resistance at $0.06412. In this case, one should not expect a sharp move as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough power.
Sideways trading around the $0.062 mark remains the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.
DOGE is trading at $0.06298 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost less than DOGE as the price has declined by 1.83%.
SHIB has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $0.00001268 on the daily chart. However, if the candle closes above this mark, there is a possibility to see a local rise to the $0.000013 mark.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001265 at press time.