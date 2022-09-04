Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 4

Original U.Today article

Does Bitcoin (BTC) have chance to rise above $20,000 next week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The last day of the week is likely to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are going up.

BTC/USD

Even though most of the coins are in the green zone, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.21% over the last week.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near the local resistance level at $19,832 against the low volume. If buyers can hold the initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout.

However, one should also pay attention to the CME gap at the $19,775 mark.

On the daily time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of yesterday's low at $19,667. If the decline stops, one can expect a slight upward move to the vital zone of around $20,000 next week.

On the bigger chart, the situation is worse as Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $20,000. If a breakout of the nearest support level at $19,526 happens and the candle closes below it, the next area where buyers can try again to seize the initiative is the zone around $18,900.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,776 at press time.