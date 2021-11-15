DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 15

Original U.Today article

Are the meme coins bullish as before?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Most of the coins from the top 10 list keep rising, except for Binance Coin (BNB), whose rate has declined by 0.29% over the last day.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday. The price has risen by only 0.31%.

Despite the rise, DOGE looks rather more bearish than bullish as it could not keep rising above the $0.28 mark.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the fall may continue to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.2457 where a reversal is possible.

DOGE is trading at $0.2597 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is looking more bullish than DOGE with a price change of +0.89% since yesterday.

SHIB keeps trading near the support of $0.000050. The situation remains bullish until buyers hold the meme coin above this vital level. If bears keep pushing and make a breakout, the decline may continue to the next support area around $0.000035.

SHIB is trading at $0.00005345 at press time.