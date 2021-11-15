lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery
Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 15

Price Predictions
Mon, 11/15/2021 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are the meme coins bullish as before?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins from the top 10 list keep rising, except for Binance Coin (BNB), whose rate has declined by 0.29% over the last day.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday. The price has risen by only 0.31%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, DOGE looks rather more bearish than bullish as it could not keep rising above the $0.28 mark.

Related
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for November 13

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the fall may continue to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.2457 where a reversal is possible.

DOGE is trading at $0.2597 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is looking more bullish than DOGE with a price change of +0.89% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB keeps trading near the support of $0.000050. The situation remains bullish until buyers hold the meme coin above this vital level. If bears keep pushing and make a breakout, the decline may continue to the next support area around $0.000035.

SHIB is trading at $0.00005345 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #SHIBUSDT
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Minima Blockchain Accomplishes 7,000 Node Milestone Ahead of Mainnet Release
11/15/2021 - 17:00
Minima Blockchain Accomplishes 7,000 Node Milestone Ahead of Mainnet Release
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Biggest-Ever Crypto VC Fund Launched by Coinbase Co-Founder
11/15/2021 - 16:05
Biggest-Ever Crypto VC Fund Launched by Coinbase Co-Founder
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 15
11/15/2021 - 16:00
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk