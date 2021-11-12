lumenswap_lottery
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 12

Price Predictions
Fri, 11/12/2021 - 15:41
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE and SHIB keep rising?
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone down by 0.71% over the past 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
After a false breakout of the zone around $0.30, DOGE has come back again to the area of the most liquidity at $0.25. The sideways trading continues. However, if sellers fix below $0.25, the drop may get DOGE to the support at $0.1940.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.2552 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has dropped even more, losing 5% of its price share since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB could not rise after a false breakout of the support at $0.000050. Even though the selling volume is low, the price of the meme coin is coming back to the support, which means that there is a high chance to see a continued fall.

If that happens, SHIB may get to the next vital level at $0.00003528 soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00005276 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

