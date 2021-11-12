DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 12

The last day of the week has turned out to be bearish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has gone down by 0.71% over the past 24 hours.
After a false breakout of the zone around $0.30, DOGE has come back again to the area of the most liquidity at $0.25. The sideways trading continues. However, if sellers fix below $0.25, the drop may get DOGE to the support at $0.1940.
Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
DOGE is trading at $0.2552 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has dropped even more, losing 5% of its price share since yesterday.
SHIB could not rise after a false breakout of the support at $0.000050. Even though the selling volume is low, the price of the meme coin is coming back to the support, which means that there is a high chance to see a continued fall.
If that happens, SHIB may get to the next vital level at $0.00003528 soon.
SHIB is trading at $0.00005276 at press time.