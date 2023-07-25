DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 25

Original U.Today article

Which meme coin is likely to rise soon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins have recovered, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE keeps rising, going up by 2.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is about to fix above yesterday's peak. If it happens, growth may continue to the test of the $0.08 zone shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07699 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Meanwhile, the rate of SHIB is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of SHIB is on its way to testing the support level of $0.00000758. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, the breakout may be a prerequisite for a bearish midterm trend that can lead to a further downward move to the $0.00000720-$0.00000740 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000770 at press time.