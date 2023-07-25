Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 25

Tue, 07/25/2023 - 15:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coin is likely to rise soon?
The rates of most of the coins have recovered, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE keeps rising, going up by 2.66% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is about to fix above yesterday's peak. If it happens, growth may continue to the test of the $0.08 zone shortly. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07699 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Meanwhile, the rate of SHIB is unchanged since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, the price of SHIB is on its way to testing the support level of $0.00000758. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, the breakout may be a prerequisite for a bearish midterm trend that can lead to a further downward move to the $0.00000720-$0.00000740 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000770 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

