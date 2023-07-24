BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB and DOGE Price Analysis for July 24

Original U.Today article

How long is cryptocurrency market correction going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers remain more powerful than buyers at the beginning of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.66% over the previous 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the support level at $29,508. Until the price is below that mark, the drop is likely to continue.

The closure near $29,000 might be a prerequisite for a further downward move to the $28,000-$28,500 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,047 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is feeling better than Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has dropped by just 1.47%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) is on its way to test the support level at $1,827. If the bar closes near it or even below, the decline is likely to continue to the $1,800 range. Thus, the selling volume is high, which means that buyers are not ready yet to get back in the game.

Ethereum is trading at $1,844 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 2.63% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH) as the rate is also about to test the support level at $0.2996. If buyers lose the vital zone of $0.30, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.28 range shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.3024 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, going down by 1.78%.

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is trading in the middle of the wide channel, between the support at $220 and the resistance at $260. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation around the $235 mark is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $237 at press time.

DOGE/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of DOGE has risen by more than 4%.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE has tested the resistance level at $0.07756. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens around that mark, traders can expect a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.08 zone tomorrow.

DOGE is trading at $0.075 at press time.