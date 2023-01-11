DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 11

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps facing a correction as the rates of the coins are going down.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is not an exception to the rule, going down by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, DOGE could not keep yesterday's rise going, making a false breakout of the $0.078 mark. At the moment, bears are likely to seize the initiative if the situation does not change by the end of the day.

In this case, a drop is possible to the nearest support zone at $0.07.

DOGE is trading at $0.07591 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 5%.

Despite a sharp decline, the rate of SHIB remains trading in the bullish zone as the price has bounced off the support at $0.00000875. If buyers can hold the initiative, local growth is possible to the $0.0000090 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000885 at press time.