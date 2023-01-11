DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 11

The market keeps facing a correction as the rates of the coins are going down.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is not an exception to the rule, going down by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, DOGE could not keep yesterday's rise going, making a false breakout of the $0.078 mark. At the moment, bears are likely to seize the initiative if the situation does not change by the end of the day.
In this case, a drop is possible to the nearest support zone at $0.07.
DOGE is trading at $0.07591 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 5%.
Despite a sharp decline, the rate of SHIB remains trading in the bullish zone as the price has bounced off the support at $0.00000875. If buyers can hold the initiative, local growth is possible to the $0.0000090 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000885 at press time.