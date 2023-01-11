Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 11

Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE or SHIB withstand ongoing market correction?
The market keeps facing a correction as the rates of the coins are going down.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is not an exception to the rule, going down by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, DOGE could not keep yesterday's rise going, making a false breakout of the $0.078 mark. At the moment, bears are likely to seize the initiative if the situation does not change by the end of the day.

In this case, a drop is possible to the nearest support zone at $0.07.

DOGE is trading at $0.07591 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE, falling by 5%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a sharp decline, the rate of SHIB remains trading in the bullish zone as the price has bounced off the support at $0.00000875. If buyers can hold the initiative, local growth is possible to the $0.0000090 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000885 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

