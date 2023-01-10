Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 10

Tue, 01/10/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Solana (SOL) remain bullish despite slight decline?
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market might need a correction as the rates of the coins are going down.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 3.70% over the last 24 hours.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price is coming back to the local support level of $15.86. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, the breakout might lead to the test of the zone around $15.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, bulls have nothing to worry about until the price is above the support level at $15. From another point of view, the rate of SOL could not fix above the $17 mark, which means buyers need more time to accumulate power for a further move.

Related
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for January 9

Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $15-$16 is the more likely scenario.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the price of Solana (SOL) is also trading above the support level. If bulls can hold the rate above the 0.0009146 mark, one can expect an upward move to the important zone of 0.001 by the end of the month.

SOL is trading at $15.88 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Twitter Preparing to Launch New “Coins” Feature
01/10/2023 - 20:18
Twitter Preparing to Launch New “Coins” Feature
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance’s Stablecoin Hasn’t Alway Been Fully Backed, Report Says
01/10/2023 - 19:06
Binance’s Stablecoin Hasn’t Alway Been Fully Backed, Report Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Mike Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is “Pretty Clean” Right Now
01/10/2023 - 16:20
Mike Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is “Pretty Clean” Right Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya