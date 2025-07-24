Dip Again? Ex-Binance CEO 'CZ' Reacts to $976 Million Crypto Market Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cryptocurrencies extended their sell-off in the early Thursday session, leading to nearly $976 million in liquidations on a 24-hour basis, according to CoinGlass data.

Advertisement

A sharp pullback across the crypto markets saw bulls bearing the brunt, with $840.93 million in long positions liquidated in the last 24 hours.

Crypto liquidations occur when leveraged positions are force-liquidated, owing to a price move that exceeds a trader's margin threshold.

Traders analyze liquidation data to determine market sentiment and positioning. Large, long liquidations frequently indicate panic bottoms, whereas short liquidations may precede a squeeze.

Advertisement

The sell-off, likely triggered by the unwinding of leveraged bullish positions, resulted in significant losses for major cryptocurrencies. XRP, Dogecoin, Stellar, Hedera (HBAR) and PEPE all fell by more than 10%, while other cryptocurrencies such as Aptos, dogwifhat and Flare lost more than 15%.

The lack of a clear catalyst and profit-taking at critical resistance levels could have further exacerbated the sell-off.

Former Binance CEO "CZ" reacts

In a recent tweet, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) responded to the market slump, which resulted in $976 million in crypto liquidations in the last 24 hours and the liquidation of 316,869 traders.

"Dip again," CZ asked, possibly indicating astonishment at the crypto market sell-off, before adding, "Keep building."

dip again. 😂



Keep building! — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) July 24, 2025

While the sell-off has sparked panic among some investors, CZ's calm, minimalist message echoes the veteran crypto mindset: price volatility is temporary, but building value is permanent.

The Binance founder's "keep building" mantra has become synonymous amid bearish market drops. Even during previous crypto downturns, CZ maintained a consistent message: downturns are a time to focus, not flee.