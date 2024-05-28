Advertisement
    Did George Soros Inject $135 Million into MicroStrategy?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    George Soros updates stock portfolio with Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 13:57
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Hungarian-American billionaire hedge fund manager George Soros recently disclosed his first quarter (Q1) 2024 holdings in a 13-F filing. According to the disclosure, Soros Fund Management LLC declared 193 holdings valued at about $6 billion.

    George Soros invests in MicroStrategy

    The most intriguing stock among the top holdings held by Soros in Q1, 2024, is MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares, worth over $135 million. Since its BTC strategy introduction by cofounder Michael Saylor, shares of MicroStrategy have been regarded as one of the best options to gain exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) without holding the cryptocurrency. 

    However, with the recent introduction of spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), this notion no longer holds true.

    Saylor began purchasing BTC in 2020 as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. 

    The company has benefited greatly from Bitcoin's 2024 surge and currently holds 214,400 BTC, translating to approximately $14.5 billion at the current market price.

    Soros's investment in MicroStrategy contradicts warnings from CNBC host Jim Cramer. As U.Today earlier reported, Cramer advised investors to buy Bitcoin directly instead of buying stock from MicroStrategy.

    Besides MicroStrategy, other major companies represented in Soros's portfolio include AerCap Holdings and Rivian, the embattled electric vehicle (EV) maker.

    MicroStrategy's phenomenal Q1 performance 

    Shares of MicroStrategy did exceptionally well in the first quarter of this year. Accordingly, the MSTR stock was included in the MSCI World Index earlier in the month. This is a huge achievement for the company as this index captures large and mid-cap companies across 23 developed markets.

    Shares of MicroStrategy rose to over 100% in 2024, eclipsing Bitcoin's performance. At press time, MSTR trades at $1,684, representing an increase of 9.12% in the past day. 

    MicroStrategy's market cap currently stands at $28.9 billion. Still, the stock is down from its 2024 peak of $1,919.

    #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

