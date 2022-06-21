DeFi May Pose "Real Threat" to Financial Stability, Says ECB's Christine Lagarde

Tue, 06/21/2022 - 19:03
Alex Dovbnya
ECB's Christine Lagarde wants to regulate cryptocurrency staking and lending
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has recently opined that cryptocurrency assets and decentralized finance may potentially pose a real risk to financial stability.

This could happen if cryptocurrencies start playing a bigger role in the broader economy, according to Lagarde.

As of now, the links between crypto and legacy finance are still limited, the central banker says.

The ECB supports the quick adoption of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. The comprehensive regulatory framework is expected to take effect in 2024.

Lagarde said that MiCA II, a new iteration of the regulatory regime, could potentially cover cryptocurrency staking and lending.

Cryptocurrency lending is currently facing severe scrutiny following the downfall of Celsius. As reported by U.Today, the troubled crypto lender halted withdrawals on June 13, and it is yet to resume them, asking customers for more time.

As reported by U.Today, Lagarde said that cryptocurrencies were worthless last month.

