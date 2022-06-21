BIS Says Crypto Warnings Have Materialized

News
Tue, 06/21/2022 - 15:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bank for International Settlements (BIS) feels vindicated after recent cryptocurrency crash
BIS Says Crypto Warnings Have Materialized
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) claims that numerous warnings about the pitfalls of cryptocurrency investing were not unfounded after the recent cryptocurrency crash.

Its report claims that digital assets are still facing structural problems following the downfall of the Terra ecosystem. The BIS also mentions the recent Bitcoin price crash.

The BIS has underscored the necessity of developing central bank digital currencies. Roughly 90% of governments are exploring CBDCs, according to the report.

Agustín Carstens, the Mexican economist at the helm of the BIS, has forecasted that international standards for CBDCs will be developed within the next few years. Last July, the BIS called for global cooperation between central banks in order to make sure that their digital currencies are interoperable.

Carstens has been rather critical of Bitcoin in the past, describing it as an "environmental disaster" due to the cryptocurrency's high energy consumption.

Related
One of Biggest Bitcoin Mining Firms in Canada to Start Selling Its Holdings
According to a recent report published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bitcoin consumes a million times more energy than traditional credit cards. However, CBDCs could be much more energy-efficient than legacy payment systems.

Last March, Carstens opined that cryptocurrencies did not pose a threat to fiat money since he views them merely as a tool for speculation. He also noted that the applications of stablecoins were "very limited."

The ongoing cryptocurrency crisis is "manageable," according to Carstens, but the banker has also cautioned about lingering uncertainty in the crypto space.

Last year, the BIS concluded that CBDCs could enable more efficient payment in a separate report.

#Bitcoin News #CBDC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, DOGE, and SHIB Price Analysis for June 21
06/21/2022 - 16:32
BTC, DOGE, and SHIB Price Analysis for June 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BabyDoge Army Burns 2.8 Quadrillion Coins Within Hour: Details
06/21/2022 - 16:22
BabyDoge Army Burns 2.8 Quadrillion Coins Within Hour: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Might Be on Reversal Edge According to This Indicator
06/21/2022 - 15:36
Bitcoin Might Be on Reversal Edge According to This Indicator
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide