DeeStream (DST) Token Release in Focus in Q1, 2024 as Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT) Target Trading Volume Records

article image
Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 13:32
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Amidst the turbulence seen in the cryptocurrency market, particularly with notable assets like Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), investor interest is swiftly shifting towards innovative projects. 

As concerns regarding security and decentralization continue to drive discussions within the crypto community, DeeStream (DST) emerges as a promising solution, offering a decentralized platform for online streaming. 

With traditional streaming platforms facing issues of censorship, high fees and centralization, DeeStream (DST) presents a compelling alternative, attracting attention from investors seeking opportunities in disruptive technologies.

Supporters of DeeStream (DST) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Enhancing security with Chainlink (LINK) Proof of Reserve

The weekly price movement of Chainlink (LINK) reflects a positive trend, with the crypto trading between $18.50 and $20.16, marking a notable increase of 8.88%. Johann Eid, the Chief Business Officer at Chainlink (LINK) Labs, has emphasized the importance of Chainlink (LINK) Proof of Reserve in bolstering the security and transparency of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. 

According to Eid, the integration of Chainlink (LINK) Proof of Reserve not only enhances the security measures of the ETF but also instills confidence in institutions and market participants involved in on-chain finance. Eid further elaborated that Chainlink (LINK) Proof of Reserve empowers institutions and market participants by providing them with the assurance and confidence to actively participate in on-chain finance.

Embracing decentralization: Polkadot (DOT) strategy

Polkadot (DOT) has experienced a notable increase in its monthly price, ranging from $6.99 to $8.85, marking a substantial rise of 29.48%. Despite being a top-performing project in the previous bull run, Polkadot (DOT) has faced challenges in maintaining its position, especially in comparison to leading projects like Ethereum. Recognizing the need for adaptation, the Polkadot (DOT) team has embarked on a journey to embrace decentralization as a core strategy.

To strengthen its ecosystem and regain momentum, Polkadot (DOT) implemented various organizational changes, with a particular focus on providing more financial support to projects within its network. One significant aspect of these changes involves enhancing decentralization, which aligns with Polkadot (DOT) overarching vision. Central to Polkadot (DOT) decentralization efforts is Parity Technologies, a sister company established by Polkadot (DOT) founder.

Crypto users demonstrate interest in DeeStream (DST) presale

Traditional centralized streaming platforms often face issues such as arbitrary bans on streamers and long withdrawal times, along with high fees for both users and content creators. DeeStream (DST) aims to address these challenges by offering a decentralized model where users can freely express themselves within legal boundaries.

DeeStream (DST) presale, currently in Stage One with tokens priced at $0.04, presents an exciting opportunity for investors to get involved in this groundbreaking project early on. With a total of six stages planned for the presale and team tokens locked for 1,000 days, DeeStream (DST) emphasizes security and long-term stability. The platform's limited token supply and transparent blockchain infrastructure contribute to a more trustworthy marketplace. 

Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here

#DeeStream
