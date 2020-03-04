Back
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

Cryptocurrency Wallet Ledger Debuts Version 2.0 of Its Application. What's New?

📰 News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 17:49
    Alex Dovbnya

    Cryptocurrency wallet Ledger has released a new version of its homemade software

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com

Ledger, one of the leading hardware wallet manufacturers, recently debuted a 2.0 version of its homemade software that greatly improves the overall user experience.   

The upgraded Ledger Live Manager now allows swiftly scrolling through all installed applications. This could potentially save a lot of time for Nano X users who no longer have to manage dozens of apps on a tiny display.

Ledger Nano Adds SOLO Support After New Partnership with Sologenic - READ MORE

On top of that, you will now know when each separate app has to be updated. There is also a feature that allows updating all apps at once without the need to manually reinstall the Bitcoin or Ethereum app.  

Given that Nano X is able to simultaneously support up to 100 apps, they might hog a lot of storage capacity. The new Ledger Live now allows checking how much memory is left on your device. It also shows how much capacity each separate app takes. 

Ledger Activates Option for Downloading Tezos (XTZ) Wallet App - READ MORE

As reported by U.Today, Ledger also recently let its customers exchange crypto on Binance DEX while being in charge of their private keys.   

#Ledger News #Cryptocurrency Wallet
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

