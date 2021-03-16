Cryptocurrency Exchange Kraken Plans to Go Public

Tue, 03/16/2021 - 17:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Kraken could go public through a SPAC merger or an IPO next year
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to Charles Gasparino of Fox Business, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has plans to go public in 2022 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) or a traditional IPO.  

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Kraken was seeking to raise additional funds that would increase its valuation to $10 billion.

Bitcoin Reaching $1 Million Is "Very Reasonable": Kraken CEO

The shares Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange with a roughly $100 billion valuation, are expected to start trading on the Nasdaq exchange later this year, which will mark a watershed moment for the industry.   

In January, Bloomberg also revealed that Gemini, another major crypto exchange, was eyeing a public offering.           

Earlier today, Israeli trading platform eToro confirmed it's going public via a merger with a SPAC backed by Betsy Cohen.  

