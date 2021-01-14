ENG
Winklevoss Twins Want to Take Gemini Public, Following Coinbase's Suit

News
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 12:47
Alex Dovbnya
Gemini is yet another cryptocurrency exchange with IPO ambitions
The Winklevosses are mulling over holding a public offering for Gemini, their regulatory-friednly exchange, Bloomberg reports

At this point, any decision regarding taking the exchange public hasn't been finalized yet, but Gemini is "certainly open" to such a possibility, according to Cameron Winklevoss.                    

We are definitely considering it and making sure that we have that option. We are watching the market and we are also having internal discussions on whether it makes sense for us at this point in time. We are certainly open to it.

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, is expected to hold its landmark IPO this year after confidentially filing papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December.         

#Bitcoin News#Gemini News#Winklevoss#IPO News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

