Winklevoss Twins Want to Take Gemini Public, Following Coinbase's Suit

The Winklevosses are mulling over holding a public offering for Gemini, their regulatory-friednly exchange, Bloomberg reports.



At this point, any decision regarding taking the exchange public hasn't been finalized yet, but Gemini is "certainly open" to such a possibility, according to Cameron Winklevoss.

We are definitely considering it and making sure that we have that option. We are watching the market and we are also having internal discussions on whether it makes sense for us at this point in time. We are certainly open to it.

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, is expected to hold its landmark IPO this year after confidentially filing papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December.