    Crypto Whales Took 100 Million Chance on XRP

    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP whales may trigger next rebound amid intense buying
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 13:42
    Many events have occurred on the cryptocurrency market amid the latest price drawdown. Whales, within the last few days, have engaged in opportunistic buying as the price of assets suffered a slight decline. Notably, XRP whales made significant purchases to capitalize on the trend.

    Whale activity signals confidence amid market decline

    Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst on X, observed that crypto whales bought more than 100 million XRP amid price fluctuations. These whales took advantage of XRP dropping below the $2 support level to snap up the token.

    The recent dip spread across other assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The whales might have viewed this as a rare discount to go long. This is likely because there are signals of a potential surge in the price of XRP in the coming days.

    Despite intense volatility, the volume of XRP purchased indicates strong interest and confidence by these whale investors.

    This whale action is capable of triggering a price surge. Their interest in accumulating such a significant amount of XRP could spur other investors to consider buying XRP. Generally, some investors gauge whale action and market dynamics before committing funds to an asset.

    XRP rebound and market sentiment

    As of this writing, the XRP price has rebounded and is exchanging for $2.37, a 5.89% increase in the last 24 hours. Market volume has grown by 13.14% to $24.06 billion, indicating growing confidence by investors in the XRP market.

    This price performance directly answers the challenge by critics like Atomic Wallet, who regularly make sarcastic comments about XRP.  In a recent post, Atomic Wallet stated it would delete its X account if XRP surges past the $3 level.

    Analysts believe the price rebound might have to do with the regulatory green light received by Ripple to launch its stablecoin, RLUSD. Whatever it is, XRP investors are on the lookout for the impending rally.

    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

