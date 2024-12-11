Crypto Whales Took 100 Million Chance on XRP

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Many events have occurred on the cryptocurrency market amid the latest price drawdown. Whales, within the last few days, have engaged in opportunistic buying as the price of assets suffered a slight decline. Notably, XRP whales made significant purchases to capitalize on the trend.

Whale activity signals confidence amid market decline

Ali Martinez, an on-chain analyst on X, observed that crypto whales bought more than 100 million XRP amid price fluctuations. These whales took advantage of XRP dropping below the $2 support level to snap up the token.

In the recent dip, whales bought over 100 million $XRP! pic.twitter.com/xU2YscIkvj — Ali (@ali_charts) December 11, 2024

The recent dip spread across other assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The whales might have viewed this as a rare discount to go long. This is likely because there are signals of a potential surge in the price of XRP in the coming days.

Despite intense volatility, the volume of XRP purchased indicates strong interest and confidence by these whale investors.

This whale action is capable of triggering a price surge. Their interest in accumulating such a significant amount of XRP could spur other investors to consider buying XRP. Generally, some investors gauge whale action and market dynamics before committing funds to an asset.

XRP rebound and market sentiment

As of this writing, the XRP price has rebounded and is exchanging for $2.37, a 5.89% increase in the last 24 hours. Market volume has grown by 13.14% to $24.06 billion, indicating growing confidence by investors in the XRP market.

This price performance directly answers the challenge by critics like Atomic Wallet, who regularly make sarcastic comments about XRP. In a recent post, Atomic Wallet stated it would delete its X account if XRP surges past the $3 level.

Analysts believe the price rebound might have to do with the regulatory green light received by Ripple to launch its stablecoin, RLUSD. Whatever it is, XRP investors are on the lookout for the impending rally.