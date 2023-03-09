Crypto Mogul Mike Novogratz Takes a Jab at Senator Warren

Thu, 03/09/2023 - 07:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto investor and Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz takes a swipe at U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren over her recent criticism of Silvergate, the failed crypto-friendly bank
Crypto investor and founder of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, tweeted a jab at U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren after she criticized Silvergate, the crypto industry's bank of choice.

In his tweet, Novogratz sarcastically praised Warren for being "so smart" and suggested that people should ask her about Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which he said is a "brilliant idea."

He also commented that Bitcoin couldn't ask for a better partner than Warren.

He implies that Warren's comments about Silvergate Bank's activities and the need for regulation are misguided and reflect her lack of understanding of the benefits of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin (BTC).

The tweet came after Silvergate announced that it was winding down operations and voluntarily liquidating due to losses from the downfall of FTX, a crypto exchange.

Warren had warned of Silvergate's "risky, if not illegal" activity, and called for regulators to step up against crypto risk.

Silvergate's decision to shut down highlights the extent of the impact on the digital asset industry from the collapse of FTX.

The failed bank has reportedly lost $1 billion for the fourth quarter. Several of its partners, including high-profile names such as Coinbase and Novogratz's own Galaxy Digital, have scrambled to distance themselves from the beleaguered bank.

As reported by U.Today, Warren, who has positioned herself as one of the leading anti-crypto voices, has started recruiting conservative Senate Republicans to support her crypto legislation. The hotly contested legislation is meant to implement tougher anti-money laundering restrictions. 

Novogratz's tweet is another example of how those in the crypto industry are becoming increasingly vocal in their criticism of Warren and her stance on crypto.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

