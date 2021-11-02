lumenswap_lottery
Crypto Market Liquidations Exceeded $139 Million Following Ethereum's New ATH

Tue, 11/02/2021 - 11:51
Arman Shirinyan
Short positions on the market are being closed following a Bitcoin and Ethereum rally
Crypto Market Liquidations Exceeded $139 Million Following Ethereum's New ATH
Following Bitcoin and Ethereum's sudden price rally, numerous short positions on the market were liquidated. According to Coinglass, $139 million worth of positions has been liquidated in the last four hours.

Previously, U.Today reported that Ethereum reached the new all-time high of $4,480, which has led to the liquidation of numerous highly leveraged positions. Daily growth on Ethereum now remains at about 4% daily.

The highest number of liquidations is tracked on FTX exchange with $100 million. The second place, Binance exchange, provided a $23 million liquidated position. According to the service, 55% of liquidated positions on FTX are shorts. The rate is at 70% for Binance.

The largest liquidation volume is coming from Bitcoin with $84 million worth of positions liquidated. The second-largest symbol is Ethereum, with $40 million worth of positions forcibly closed.

BREAKING: Ethereum Hits New All-Time High of $4,477

Today's series of liquidations is the highest since Oct. 27. But since the trading day is not over, the market might see an increase in liquidated funds if a rally on Bitcoin or Ethereum continues.

article image
