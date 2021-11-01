Binance Temporarily Disables All Crypto Withdrawals

Withdrawals are currently not available

Binance has temporarily disabled all withdrawals from the platform due to technical issues. According to the Twitter announcement, the team is already working on the problem.

At press time, the technical reason has not been specified. The issue may be tied to the problem with backlogs caused by network congestion.

Currently, most exchanges are facing large funds outflows, which creates a significant load on the exchange's engine and servers. A more detailed report on the problem is yet to be released.