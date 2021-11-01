lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Binance Temporarily Disables All Crypto Withdrawals

News
Mon, 11/01/2021 - 12:06
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Withdrawals are currently not available
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Binance has temporarily disabled all withdrawals from the platform due to technical issues. According to the Twitter announcement, the team is already working on the problem.

At press time, the technical reason has not been specified. The issue may be tied to the problem with backlogs caused by network congestion.

Currently, most exchanges are facing large funds outflows, which creates a significant load on the exchange's engine and servers. A more detailed report on the problem is yet to be released.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

