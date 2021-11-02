lumenswap_lottery
BREAKING: Ethereum Hits New All-Time High of $4,477

News
Tue, 11/02/2021 - 10:48
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ether has just soared to a new all-time high above $4,400
BREAKING: Ethereum Hits New All-Time High of $4,477
The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has reached a new lifetime peak, hitting $4,477.

This has happened as the Ether hashrate broke above a new ATH of 812,768 GH/s, decreased miner selling, and a massive drop of the ETH supply on crypto exchanges.

Besides, since the London hardfork was implemented on Aug. 5 along with the burning mechanism for ETH fees, $3 billion worth of Ethereum has been burned.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

