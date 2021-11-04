lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Crypto Market in India and Pakistan Soars 641% and 711% in 12 Months: Chainalysis

News
Thu, 11/04/2021 - 13:09
article image
Yuri Molchan
According to a recent report, the fast development of the crypto market in India helps the market evolve in smaller countries around it as well
Crypto Market in India and Pakistan Soars 641% and 711% in 12 Months: Chainalysis
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Bloomberg has reported about the recent report by Chainalysis about cryptocurrency adoption in India, Pakistan and neighboring countries that is happening at a fast pace.

"Crypto market in India is strongest after the Middle East"

According to Chainalysis, the crypto market in India and Pakistan is the strongest after the majority of European countries and in the Middle East. Over the past 12 months, it has grown 641% in India and 711% in Pakistan, respectively. Indian activity on DeFi platforms also constitutes nearly 60%. Besides, as per data provided by Chainalysis, in India, the amount of venture investments in the crypto sphere has increased too.

The report also names Vietnam as a country with fast crypto adoption. Chainalysis believes that Indian crypto investors are part of large financial institutions.

However, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have not been legalized in India yet. The report does say, though, that Indian celebrities are largely becoming interested in crypto.

Related
Solana Shows More Than 15,000% Spike Year-to-Date: Messari Data

"India's digital payments giant may launch Bitcoin offerings"

The Economic Times has reported that Paytm, the first company that began providing digital payments in India, may consider offering Bitcoin to its clients should cryptocurrency become finally legalized in the country.

So far, Bitcoin and the regulatory rules around it are in a "grey area," according to the company's CFO, Madhur Deora. But if the situation changes, Paytm will consider launching BTC offerings.

This would be a massive step for crypto adoption in India.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Jefferies' Wood Sells More Gold for Bitcoin
11/04/2021 - 16:00
Jefferies' Wood Sells More Gold for Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 4
11/04/2021 - 15:45
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 4
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Stellar (XLM) Now Has AMM Functionality
11/04/2021 - 15:27
Stellar (XLM) Now Has AMM Functionality
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov