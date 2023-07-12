Crypto High Risk Appetite Noticed Among Investors as They Convert Stablecoins Fast Now

Analyst has shared recently published data about stashes of stablecoins being quickly converted into the following digital assets

In a recent tweet, crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez shared a Glassnode screenshot that shows Aggregate Market Realized Value Net Position Change index for the two leading digital currencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Martinez tweeted that he has noticed a decrease in stablecoin holdings among crypto investors as they have been converting USDT and USDC for Bitcoin and Ethereum, grabbing those cryptos. This indicates, per the analyst, that there is a higher risk appetite among investors at the moment.

As if to confirm that, Glassnode has published a tweet to show that the balance of Bitcoin on centralized crypto exchanges (CEXes) has dropped to a five-year low and now constitutes 2,249,389.489 BTC.

At the time of this writing, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin is trading at $30,698 after a 0.93% rise within the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Waiting for Ethereum to break above $2,100

The analyst also drew his followers' attention to the fact that the second biggest crypto in terms of market cap, Ethereum, is now trading on top of a stable support level in the range between $1,800 and $1,870. In this zone, he shared, nearly 3.5 wallets bought 11.2 million Ethereum.

Still, Martinez believes that watching Ethereum surpass the resistance between the $2,040 and $2,100 levels would be a lot more interesting since, at this price level, one million crypto wallets had bought 27 million ETH. That chart came from IntoTheBlock on-chain data vendor.