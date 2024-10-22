Advertisement
    Crypto Exchange Binance (BNB) Launches Earn Program for LUMIA Holders

    Vladislav Sopov
    Binance (BNB), largest crypto exchange in world, launches newbie-friendly earn program for LUMIA community
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 16:49
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Starting from Oct. 24, 2024, LUMIA holders on Binance (BNB) will be able to lock their tokens in the Binance Earn program to generate rewards. This announcement comes after Binance's (BNB) support for Orion (ORN) rebranding into Lumia (LUMIA).

    LUMIA debuts on Binance Earn with up to 19.9% in APR

    According to the official statement of Lumia (LUMIA), a pioneering RWA-focused blockchain, its core native cryptocurrency, LUMIA, is now included in the Binance Simple Earn program. All holders of LUMIA are able to join the program and enjoy up to 19.9% in annualized rewards.

    The APR available to LUMIA holders will vary according to the duration of their stake, with a minimum of 30 days required to earn an APR of 6.9%. 

    This rises to 12.9% for 60 days and 19.9% for users who stake for at least 90 consecutive days. Binance users can stake with a minimum of 0.1 LUMIA and maximum of 25,000 tokens during the campaign.

    The Binance Simple Earn program for LUMIA holders will go live on Oct. 24 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The offer will be valid until March 21, 2025, for all new and existing depositors.

    The Lumia (LUMIA) team recalls that the native token of the protocol is an economic backbone for the blockchain and is equipped with a number of utilities within its ecosystem.

    Campaign follows token swap event for Lumia (LUMIA) network

    Binance Earn is designed to empower crypto users to increase their earnings by participating in staking programs.

    Mehmet, a core contributor at Lumia, is excited by his protocol's token debuting in the Binance Earn program and invites all community enthusiasts and investors to join it:

    The Binance Simple Earn program will give existing LUMIA holders an opportunity to earn yield on their assets while incentivizing new users to explore the features and benefits of Lumia’s RWA chain. In the process, it will raise awareness of the use cases being engineered for Lumia and its ability to deliver deep liquidity procured from a range of centralized and decentralized sources.

    Binance’s decision to launch an Earn program for LUMIA holders follows its official support for the Lumia token swap event (TSE). This allowed the Binance community to seamlessly access the new token following the event, making it easier for DeFi and Web3 users to acquire LUMIA and begin exploring the benefits of Lumia’s blockchain for tokenized RWAs.

    Lumia can be broken down into two segments: Lumia Chain, engineered for RWAs, and Lumia Stream, designed to bring liquidity to otherwise illiquid RWAs.

    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

