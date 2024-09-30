    Binance Supports Orion (ORN) Rebranding into Lumia (LUMIA)

    Vladislav Sopov
    Binance (BNB), world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, replaces ORN with LUMIA: Here's what to know
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 15:52
    Binance Supports Orion (ORN) Rebranding into Lumia (LUMIA)
    Binance (BNB), a global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, signals its support for Orion (ORN) mainnet transition and activates trading for brand-new token LUMIA that is designed to replace ORN.

    Binance (BNB) supports Orion (ORN) mainnet swap and rebranding to Lumia (LUMIA)

    According to the official announcement on its main website, Binance (BNB) crypto exchange is ready to support the Orion (ORN) mainnet swap and rebranding to Lumia (LUMIA). On Oct. 15 at 3:00 a.m. UTC, Binance will delist all existing ORN spot trading pairs (i.e., ORN/BTC and ORN/USDT) and cancel all pending ORN spot trading orders.

    On the same day, half an hour later, all deposits and withdrawals of ORN tokens will be suspended. Users should leave sufficient time for their ORN deposits to be fully processed prior to this time, Binance (BNB) says.

    Binance Spot Copy Trading and Trading Bots on ORN-based pairs will be terminated on Oct. 14-15, while delisting from Cross and Isolated Margin is expected on Oct. 3.

    Also, on Oct. 9-10, ORN products will be removed from the Binance Earn program and loans module of the exchange.

    All remaining ORN Flexible Products positions, together with any accrued rewards, will automatically be redeemed to users’ spot wallets on Oct. 11.

    LUMIA/USDT trading pair debuts on Oct. 18

    Binance will open trading for the LUMIA/USDT trading pair at 9:00 a.m. (UTC) on Oct. 18. Most importantly, ORN tokens will assume the ticker of LUMIA tokens on Binance (BNB), while all ORN tokens will be swapped to LUMIA at a ratio of 1 ORN = 1 LUMIA.

    Binance will handle all of the technical requirements for users who are involved in the hotly anticipated event of mainnet transition.

    Binance Simple Earn will resubscribe the converted LUMIA assets for Flexible Product for impacted users, according to the above swap ratio, after the event is complete.

    Binance will make a separate announcement after the event is completed to notify users when withdrawal of LUMIA has opened.

