Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Exchange Binance (BNB) Issues Risk Warnings for These Cryptos: Reasons

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Binance (BNB) adds warning labels to all altcoins that recently changed tokenomic designs significantly
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 14:20
    Crypto Exchange Binance (BNB) Issues Risk Warnings for These Cryptos: Reasons
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Binance (BNB), the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, started issuing risk warnings for some altcoins it listed. First of all, the cryptos that changed tokenomics in the last 18 months will be affected by the new measures.

    Binance (BNB) issues risk warnings for 10 altcoins, tokenomic adjustments to blame

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance (BNB) will demonstrate risk warning banners to inform its users of the radical tokenomics changes for some assets. To gain trading access to tokens marked with significant tokenomics changes, users will first need to acknowledge the pop-up notification, an official statement says.

    In particular, the tokens that registered tokenomic changes or supply adjustments in the last 18 months will be labeled under a new policy.

    Advertisement

    Travala's AVA, CHZ by Chilliz, Enjin's Enjin Coin (ENJ), Lisk's LSK and other assets are mentioned in the first risk warning announcement.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Community Should Be Agnostic on Ripple, Believes SEC Veteran
    1 Billion XRP Unlocked by Ripple, XRP Price Reacts With 3% Growth
    "Uptober" Shibarium Tweet Issued by SHIB Team
    Ripple Labs Taps Major License in Dubai: Details

    However, IOTA is the most notable cryptocurrency on the list. As covered by U.Today previously, the protocol underwent a number of upgrades in the past year.

    Related
    IOTA Smashes Major Milestone, Launches IOTA 2.0 Public Testnet
    Wed, 05/15/2024 - 15:06
    IOTA Smashes Major Milestone, Launches IOTA 2.0 Public Testnet
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As of now, the project is working on the IOTA 2.0 iteration. One of the oldest altcoins in existence, IOTA is now the 132nd largest crypto by market cap.

    More crypto tokens to be affected, Binance (BNB) says

    Other notable examples include AVA, which is the first-ever cryptocurrency focused on bringing Web3 utility to the travel segment, and CHZ, an asset of the protocol that introduced fan tokens in 2021-2022.

    Besides that, the "warning list" includes some low-cap assets such as Self Chain (SLF), Solar (SXP), Vanar Chain (VANRY) and Metal DAO (MTL). Also, the warning notification is valid for ORN, which is on borrowed time, as U.Today previously covered.

    Related
    IOTA Smashes Major Milestone, Launches IOTA 2.0 Public Testnet
    Wed, 05/15/2024 - 15:06
    IOTA Smashes Major Milestone, Launches IOTA 2.0 Public Testnet
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Binance (BNB) announced that due to transparency and customer protection reasons, other altcoins might also be subject to the risk warning banner and pop-up notification.

    #IOTA
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 14:14
    Ripple Top Counsel Celebrates Company's Massive Win: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 1, 2024 - 14:10
    RippleX Teases AI Fund to Support Next Big Thing in AI and Blockchain
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    10 Million MYTH Tokens Airdropped to over 450,000 DOT Holders
    World CX Summit and Awards Showcases Major Insights into the Future of CX
    League of Kingdoms Launches Arena-Z L2 Gaming Blockchain and Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Exchange Binance (BNB) Issues Risk Warnings for These Cryptos: Reasons
    Ripple Top Counsel Celebrates Company's Massive Win: Details
    RippleX Teases AI Fund to Support Next Big Thing in AI and Blockchain
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD