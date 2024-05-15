Advertisement
    IOTA Smashes Major Milestone, Launches IOTA 2.0 Public Testnet

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    IOTA welcomes new era of decentralization as IOTA 2.0 testnet goes live
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 15:06
    The IOTA Foundation has achieved a significant milestone in its journey toward a fully decentralized network with the launch of the IOTA 2.0 Public Testnet. This pivotal development marks a new chapter in IOTA's history and an exciting milestone in the evolution of digital ledger technologies.

    The IOTA 2.0 public testnet launch marks the culmination of a multi-year effort to improve the IOTA network's infrastructure, moving away from traditional proof of work (PoW) and introducing a novel congestion control mechanism, as well as replacing the decentralized coordinator with a decentralized proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

    Significance of IOTA 2.0

    As previously stated, the launch of the IOTA 2.0 public testnet is the latest step in IOTA's continued efforts toward a decentralized future.

    In a blog post, IOTA explains what IOTA 2.0 brings to the table. First, it removes the Coordinator, a central entity that previously managed network consensus. This change symbolizes IOTA's transition to a fully decentralized system, resolving concerns about centralized figures' influence on the network.

    By removing PoW, IOTA 2.0 minimizes the network's impact on the environment and resource consumption. This is anticipated to boost IOTA as an appealing alternative for developers and enterprises focused on green technologies.

    The new consensus mechanism aims to improve network security by making it more resistant to attacks and failures. This is critical for building confidence and increasing adoption in industries such as finance, healthcare and smart cities, where security is vital.

    Following this historic milestone, the IOTA Foundation invites developers, enthusiasts and partners to join the testnet to learn, experiment and share feedback.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

