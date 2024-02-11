Advertisement
Crypto Bears Demolished: $87 Million Shorts Orders Disappeared From Market

Arman Shirinyan
Bulls taking control of market with almost $90 million worth of shorts demolished
Sun, 11/02/2024 - 9:35
Crypto Bears Demolished: $87 Million Shorts Orders Disappeared From Market
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a massive wave of short liquidations, erasing approximately $87 million in bearish bets from the market. The shakeout is a powerful move by bulls, leaving many in the bear camp facing significant losses and potentially building the foundation for a longer-term rally continuation.

The liquidation data reveals that Ethereum, Bitcoin and Dogecoin are among the most affected assets, with liquidations amounting to $272,000, $227,000 and $80,000 respectively. Rapid price movements can trigger cascading liquidations due to the extensive use of leverage by traders and not the greatest liquidity on some trading pairs.

Source: CoinGlass
Source: CoinGlass

The effect of these liquidations on market performance is multifaceted. On the one hand, the elimination of short positions can alleviate downward pressure on prices, potentially leading to short-term rallies as the market adjusts to the reduced number of bets against the assets. On the other hand, these events can inject uncertainty into the market, as traders may become cautious in the wake of such significant liquidations.

Specifically examining Bitcoin's price activity, the leading cryptocurrency has shown resilience. Bitcoin's recent price trajectory saw it reclaim the $46.3K level, a price not seen since early January, reflecting a robust recovery and a renewed confidence among investors. This rebound is a testament to the underlying bullish sentiment that persists despite potential headwinds.

However, traders and investors must remain vigilant. While the current liquidations have favored those with long positions, the markets are known for their unpredictability. The key price levels to watch for Bitcoin in the near term include the support level at around $43.5K and the psychological barrier at $50K, which, if breached, could signal a new phase of bullish momentum.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

