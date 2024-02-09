Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins continue their bull run, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 3.51% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is going up after a breakout of the $2,479 level. At the moment, there are no reversal signals, which means the growth is likely to continue to the $2,550-$2,600 zone.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the bigger time frame. Currently, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the $2,500 area.

If it happens above it, there is a chance to see a test of the resistane of $2,613 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, bulls are also more powerful than bears. If nothing changes, the upward move may lead to a test of the $2,600-$2,700 zone next week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,508 at press time.