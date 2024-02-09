Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 9

Denys Serhiichuk
Will traders see local correction of Ethereum (ETH) shortly?
Fri, 9/02/2024 - 18:00
Most of the coins continue their bull run, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 3.51% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is going up after a breakout of the $2,479 level. At the moment, there are no reversal signals, which means the growth is likely to continue to the $2,550-$2,600 zone.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the bigger time frame. Currently, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the $2,500 area. 

If it happens above it, there is a chance to see a test of the resistane of $2,613 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, bulls are also more powerful than bears. If nothing changes, the upward move may lead to a test of the $2,600-$2,700 zone next week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,508 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

