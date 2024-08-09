    Critical Ethereum Price Zone Identified Amid Death Cross: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ethereum reveals crucial support amid death cross formation
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 15:13
    Critical Ethereum Price Zone Identified Amid Death Cross: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has revealed a crucial demand zone amid a death cross formation.

    Advertisement

    According to Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst, the most important support level for Ethereum is between $2,314 and $2,435. This range is particularly noteworthy as it represents where nearly 2.14 million addresses have collectively acquired 51.67 million ETH.

    The death cross, a technical analysis pattern that indicates potential bearish momentum, emerges when a short-term moving average crosses below a long-term moving average.  In the case of Ethereum, the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA, resulting in a death cross on the Ethereum daily charts.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Going Insanely Bullish: Details
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 14:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Going Insanely Bullish: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin Statement as BTC Reclaims $62,000 Briefly
    Crucial Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Alert Issued, Here's Reason
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes 'Full Disclosure' on ETH
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Approaches $63K After “Most Epic Bear Trap”

    At the time of writing, ETH was trading in the green at $2,595. Two potential scenarios are likely for the Ethereum price in light of the crucial demand zone highlighted. First, it signals the possibility of strong buying activity, which might keep Ethereum from falling further in the event of a price drop. However, if this support level fails to hold, Ethereum may experience a deeper fall, potentially revisiting lower price levels.

    Ethereum price jumps

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, hit a high of $2,708 in Friday's trading session as the crypto market continued to regain ground lost in Monday's slump.

    After jobs data last Friday raised fears that the U.S. economy was entering a recession, sparking a Wall Street sell-off, digital assets began the week on a sour note. On Monday, the Japanese yen surged against the U.S. dollar, spurring a bout of risk aversion.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 13:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, concerns about the U.S. economy seemed alleviated in the time being after statistics released Thursday showed that unemployment benefit filings fell from the previous week.

    Ethereum's price is currently up 3.05% on the day, according to CoinMarketCap, although it is still down roughly 18% for the week.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 15:00
    Cardano (ADA) Inflation Lowest Amid All Majors, Community Says
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Aug 9, 2024 - 14:32
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Large Ethereum (ETH) Transfer
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Critical Ethereum Price Zone Identified Amid Death Cross: Details
    Cardano (ADA) Inflation Lowest Amid All Majors, Community Says
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Large Ethereum (ETH) Transfer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD