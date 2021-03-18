Criminal Charges Against John McAfee Are Warning to All Crypto Users: McAfee’s Legal Defender

Crypto baron in disfavor John McAfee is certain that all IRS charges against him are nothing more than an attack against crypto

John McAfee has tweeted from his prison cell that the U.S. government and law enforcement are using him as a scapegoat in order to crack down on crypto.

One of the first tax evasion charges involving cryptocurrencies

Former antivirus magnate and present crypto millionaire, John McAfee, has hired Gordon Law Group, a trusted law firm from Nashville, to lead his defense against the charges he is facing in Tennessee and New York from the IRS and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ).

The press release published by the law firm states that McAfee's case of criminal tax evasion is one of the first ones that involve cryptocurrencies "and certainly one of the most high-profile cases of this nature."

McAfee's charges include failure to file tax returns, tax evasion and securities fraud related to digital currencies.

The document states that the case against McAfee "marks a turning point in the enforcement of cryptocurrency reporting." The author, managing attorney Andrew Gordon, added that crypto regulation is a developing sphere for the IRS and DoJ.

Image via Twitter

"These charges are an attack on crypto"

The crypto baron has commented on this press release, stating that the U.S. government is using him as a scapegoat in their attack on the crypto industry: