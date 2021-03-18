ENG
RU

Criminal Charges Against John McAfee Are Warning to All Crypto Users: McAfee’s Legal Defender

News
Thu, 03/18/2021 - 14:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crypto baron in disfavor John McAfee is certain that all IRS charges against him are nothing more than an attack against crypto
Criminal Charges Against John McAfee Are Warning to All Crypto Users: McAfee’s Legal Defender
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

John McAfee has tweeted from his prison cell that the U.S. government and law enforcement are using him as a scapegoat in order to crack down on crypto.

One of the first tax evasion charges involving cryptocurrencies

Former antivirus magnate and present crypto millionaire, John McAfee, has hired Gordon Law Group, a trusted law firm from Nashville, to lead his defense against the charges he is facing in Tennessee and New York from the IRS and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ).

The press release published by the law firm states that McAfee's case of criminal tax evasion is one of the first ones that involve cryptocurrencies "and certainly one of the most high-profile cases of this nature."

McAfee's charges include failure to file tax returns, tax evasion and securities fraud related to digital currencies.

The document states that the case against McAfee "marks a turning point in the enforcement of cryptocurrency reporting." The author, managing attorney Andrew Gordon, added that crypto regulation is a developing sphere for the IRS and DoJ.

6849_013
Image via Twitter

Related
John McAfee Charged with Securities Fraud and Money Laundering

"These charges are an attack on crypto"

The crypto baron has commented on this press release, stating that the U.S. government is using him as a scapegoat in their attack on the crypto industry:

The charges against me are absolutely ridiculous. I am being used as a scapegoat for the U.S. to crack down on crypto. This is an attack on all crypto. This is purely and simply the truth.

#John McAfee #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Member of French Parliament Signs Petition That Urges Central Bank to Adopt Bitcoin
News
03/12/2021 - 15:09

Member of French Parliament Signs Petition That Urges Central Bank to Adopt Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Extends Decline to $55,700 As Indian Proposed Crypto Ban Is Taking Effect
News
03/15/2021 - 10:20

Bitcoin Extends Decline to $55,700 As Indian Proposed Crypto Ban Is Taking Effect
Yuri Molchan
article image IOTA Foundation to Advance Blockchain Education in Europe, Here's How
News
03/16/2021 - 10:42

IOTA Foundation to Advance Blockchain Education in Europe, Here's How
Vladislav Sopov