Cosmos (ATOM) Price May Go Parabolic If This Signal Is Obeyed

Tue, 03/21/2023 - 14:50
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cosmos (ATOM) may be on its way to bullish growth, key technical indicator reveals
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Among a hoard of altcoins with good growth fundamentals today, a new bullish call has been beamed on Cosmos (ATOM) by top Twitter market analyst @Ali_Charts. According to the veteran, the Tom Demark (TD) Sequential Indicator is currently pointing at a buy signal for the cryptocurrency.

Ali pointed out that the indicator is signaling a potential rebound toward $12 or $12.5. Despite the bullish call on ATOM, the crypto token is still trading at a slight loss of 1.10% to change hands at $11.90.

The call from the analyst is gradually coming true, and a complete reversal of the current bearish accumulations will serve as a faster push toward the targeted price high. Cosmos has had it quite rough over the course of this crypto winter with its price down by more than 73% from the all-time high (ATH) of $44.70 it set more than two years ago.

Related
Cosmos (ATOM) Stakers to Have One More Income Stream: What Is Replicated Security?

While many are currently seeing a mixed twist to the growth of some less popular altcoins, the projection from Ali is evidence that Cosmos might have been oversold, leaving the possible pathway for the token a bullish, upward one.

Cosmos ecosystem contribution

Despite its price struggles, Cosmos has learned from its peers and has continued on a consistent push for the growth of its ecosystem. In a recent update shared by the protocol, it said that Cosmos Hub Governance has been far more alive than ever, with verifiable evidence to show over the past few months.

"Cosmos Hub Governance is more active than ever! In the last months we saw an increasing number of draft props and forum activity. This is the sign of a thriving decentralized community. It also enlights the need for a specialized channel for governance," the protocol revealed in a Twitter thread.

It further noted that its Governance Hub will play a key role in onboarding consumer chains that can drive increased adoption in the near future. In all, this targeted growth effort will complement token growth potential moving forward.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

