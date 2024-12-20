CoolWallet Sees 32% Transaction Count Surge After Changelly Integration

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

For over a decade, CoolWallet has set the benchmark in self-custodial crypto security and convenience, paving the way for mass adoption in the blockchain ecosystem. With over 300,000 wallets sold globally and $3 billion in managed assets, CoolWallet has become a trusted name in navigating Web3's dynamic arenas, including DeFi.

Recently, it integrated Changelly, a leading instant crypto swap service provider known for its secure, fast and user-friendly exchange API.

CoolWallet, Changelly share impressive partnership results

By integrating Changelly’s secure crypto exchange API, CoolWallet not only enhanced user satisfaction but also achieved remarkable growth across several critical metrics, strengthened customer retention and cemented CoolWallet's position as a leader in the non-custodial asset management space.

As a top-tier cryptocurrency storage solution, CoolWallet works with a variety of exchanges and gateways to provide in-wallet swaps. Among these providers, Changelly holds the top position, demonstrating unparalleled performance in facilitating secure and efficient crypto swaps.

Besides, Changelly has recently been named “Outstanding Blockchain Technology Provider” by FinanceFeeds Awards 2024.

In one year, CoolWallet’s monthly and average daily transaction volumes have surged by 32%, showcasing incredible growth driven by enhanced user engagement and streamlined processes.

CoolWallet’s monthly active users expanded by 16.7% in one year, with daily active users increasing by 18% over the same period.

With continuous improvements and its key partnership with Changelly, CoolWallet has reaped the benefits of meeting user demands for secure, efficient and seamless crypto asset management solutions.

The confirmed-to-started conversion rate for transactions made via Changelly within CoolWallet improved by 6.7%, increasing from 42.6% to 49.3%.

Both Changelly and CoolWallet have steadily implemented updates to optimize the user experience, simplify the transaction process and enhance security measures.

Partnership targets long-term effects

Beyond the impressive numerical growth, the partnership between CoolWallet and Changelly has delivered a range of strategic and intangible benefits. These advantages have strengthened both brands’ market positions, enhanced user satisfaction and laid the groundwork for sustained success in a competitive cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Zifa Mae, Head of Product at Changelly, discussed the prospects of the collaboration:

Partnering with CoolWallet has been an incredible opportunity for Changelly to showcase the strength of our secure and user-friendly exchange API. Through the integration of our solution, we’ve enabled CoolWallet users to enjoy fast, reliable in-wallet swaps, elevating their overall experience and driving significant growth for both brands.

Users can integrate Changelly-enabled CoolWallet users to seamlessly swap assets without leaving their wallets. This feature solidified CoolWallet's reputation as a user-focused platform, attracting many new users and helping to improve retention rates for existing ones.

The partnership between CoolWallet and Changelly has helped the business to drive a 24% increase in daily and monthly transactions and strengthen CoolWallet’s position as a leader in non-custodial crypto management.

Michael Ou, CEO of CoolBitX, echoed the views of his major partner:

Partnering with Changelly as our first integrated swap service provider marks a significant milestone for CoolWallet and our users. By enabling secure, direct swaps within the wallet, we’ve simplified and enhanced the crypto management experience, aligning perfectly with our users’ needs. This collaboration reinforces our mission to provide a seamless, secure platform that empowers users throughout their crypto journey.

Looking ahead, both partners are eager to meet evolving market demands, ensuring continued growth and leadership in crypto asset management.

On Dec. 12, 2024, Changelly announced an exclusive opportunity for new partners worldwide. The company invites businesses to join its API partnership program by the end of 2024, offering a $10,000 marketing campaign as part of the collaboration. Partners can submit API requests in December and have the flexibility to complete integration and launch campaigns at their convenience.