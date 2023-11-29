CoinTR Partners With EOS to Enhance Web3 Disruption in Turkey

The EOS Network Foundation and EOS Labs, two organizations curated within the EOS Network ecosystem, scored a massive partnership with one of the leading Turkey-based cryptocurrency services.

Advertisement

CoinTR secures massive partnership with EOS: Details

CoinTR, Turkey's leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it partnered with EOS Network Foundation and EOS Labs to expand Web3 breakthroughs in the country. Turkey is the fourth ranking economy by cryptocurrency transactions and an undisputed global leader in retail crypto adoption.

The #EOS Network Foundation and @EOSNetworkLabs, leading stewards for the EOS blockchain, are thrilled to announce a pivotal partnership with @CoinTRpro, Turkey’s leading cryptocurrency exchange 🥳📰 Read Announcement 👇https://t.co/HzQ8YnA67d



🧵 Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/ghAnPtmtXI — EOS Network Foundation (@EOSnFoundation) November 28, 2023

The partnership was ceremonially kickstarted during CoinTR's Second Anniversary Party on Nov. 28 in Istanbul. Also, the teams announced the launch of joint Web3 Labs helmed by CoinTR and EOS Labs.

The event was attended by over 300 prominent figures from the industry, finance sector and government, including Turkey's minister of finance, the chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, and the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Yves La Rose, CEO of the EOS Network Foundation, stressed the importance of this collaboration for future generations of crypto and DeFi users in Turkey:

With its dynamic economy, forward-looking approach to regulation, and increasing cryptocurrency engagement amidst global economic challenges, Turkey is rapidly becoming a key player in the digital asset space. This partnership with CoinTR is a key step in nurturing and expanding the Web3 ecosystem in this vibrant market.

This partnership combines the EOS Network's advanced blockchain technology with CoinTR's expanding market influence, aiming to revolutionize the Turkish Web3 landscape and enhance blockchain adoption both locally and globally.

From EOS staking to ecosystem growth and new user onboarding

Ali Eselioglu, the newly appointed CEO of CoinTR and former deputy executive director of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye, is also excited about the prospects of the new partnership:

With the Labs project, we have the opportunity to contribute to Turkey's growth and global competitive advantage in the industry. This cooperation aims to spur innovation in the sector by hosting groundbreaking projects leveraging blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

With a fresh collaboration, a number of amazing opportunities for Turkish users of crypto has been unlocked. For instance, users of CoinTR will be able to participate in IEOs and launchpools for incubated projects, exclusively with EOS, USDT and the Turkish lira as officially supported platform currencies.

CoinTR will join the EOS ecosystem as a staking pool operator, offering incentives to EOS holders who lock their tokens on the exchange.

Last but not least, this hotly anticipated partnership will provide extensive support to selected EOS projects, encompassing marketing, token listings and other ecosystem activities.