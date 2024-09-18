    CoinStats Tracker Now Supports TRON: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    CoinStats, one of most popular and user-friendly portfolio trackers in crypto, adds full support for trending blockchain TRON
    Wed, 18/09/2024 - 10:19
    CoinStats Tracker Now Supports TRON: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Starting from September 2024, TRON wallets, assets and transactions are visible in CoinStats, a popular portfolio tracker for traders and investors. There is no need to use public explorers to see all key statistics while trading TRON-based tokens.

    TRON comes to CoinStats portfolio tracker: Announcement

    According to the official statement by its team, CoinStats, a one-stop portfolio tracking app for cryptocurrency assets, starts supporting TRON blockchain. Full integration of TRON-related functionalities was added to the public version in mid-September 2024.

    All traders and liquidity providers on TRON will now be able to access the full toolkit of CoinStats, including its Advanced Portfolio Profit & Loss dashboard, transaction history, asset prices and so on.

    Advertisement

    Asset allocation charts provide CoinStats' users with a clear pie chart visual of how their funds are allocated at any given moment of time. This is essential for ensuring this or that portfolio is diversified and aligns with actual financial goals.

    HOT Stories
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    Bitcoin ETFs Return to Big Inflows Following BTC Price Surge
    Dogecoin Founder Excited at Elon Musk's Company's Staggering Breakthrough
    ETH/BTC Bull Loses $49 Million: Details

    The CoinStats team is excited by the new feature and hopes it will be useful for new cohorts of traders on TRON:

    At CoinStats, our mission is to empower you with the tools that simplify and enhance your crypto journey. The integration of TRON is just the latest step in our ongoing commitment to help you make smarter, more informed investment decisions.

    Most importantly, new features also work when it comes to small-cap altcoins on TRON, including trending meme coins. The new asset becomes visible for TRON’s dashboards on CoinStats when its market capitalization reaches $10,000 in equivalent.

    TRON yet again becomes red-hot blockchain as SunPump meme coin mania gains traction

    As covered by U.Today previously, new life was injected into TRON and its ecosystem of altcoins by the release of SunPump, a rival of Pump.Fun Solana’s meme coin launcher.

    With the tools of this class, every crypto user can launch the new meme coin in a seamless and transparent no-code manner.

    Related
    Tron Meme Coins Already Witnessing Epic Gains, Bullish Data Emerges
    Fri, 08/16/2024 - 09:38
    Tron Meme Coins Already Witnessing Epic Gains, Bullish Data Emerges
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
     

    From the onset of this platform, thousands of tokens have gone live.

    Tron’s founder Justin Sun endorsed new apps and supports it via statements in his personal X account.

    #TRON News #CoinStats
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 10:12
    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 18, 2024 - 9:42
    Cardano (ADA) Dominates Ethereum and Solana in Most Recent Poll
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Sets New Benchmarks with Record Attendance and Groundbreaking Web3 Innovations
    Ibiza NXT 2024: Faces of the Future – Discover the People Shaping the Future of Web3 and Music
    Unique Network Leads the Way in Cross-Chain NFT Transfers on Polkadot
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB on Brink Of Mysterious Evolution: Shiba Inu Executive
    Cardano (ADA) Dominates Ethereum and Solana in Most Recent Poll
    Bitcoin ETFs Return to Big Inflows Following BTC Price Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD