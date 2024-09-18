CoinStats Tracker Now Supports TRON: Details

Advertisement

Starting from September 2024, TRON wallets, assets and transactions are visible in CoinStats, a popular portfolio tracker for traders and investors. There is no need to use public explorers to see all key statistics while trading TRON-based tokens.

TRON comes to CoinStats portfolio tracker: Announcement

According to the official statement by its team, CoinStats, a one-stop portfolio tracking app for cryptocurrency assets, starts supporting TRON blockchain. Full integration of TRON-related functionalities was added to the public version in mid-September 2024.

All traders and liquidity providers on TRON will now be able to access the full toolkit of CoinStats, including its Advanced Portfolio Profit & Loss dashboard, transaction history, asset prices and so on.

Asset allocation charts provide CoinStats' users with a clear pie chart visual of how their funds are allocated at any given moment of time. This is essential for ensuring this or that portfolio is diversified and aligns with actual financial goals.

The CoinStats team is excited by the new feature and hopes it will be useful for new cohorts of traders on TRON:

At CoinStats, our mission is to empower you with the tools that simplify and enhance your crypto journey. The integration of TRON is just the latest step in our ongoing commitment to help you make smarter, more informed investment decisions.

Most importantly, new features also work when it comes to small-cap altcoins on TRON, including trending meme coins. The new asset becomes visible for TRON’s dashboards on CoinStats when its market capitalization reaches $10,000 in equivalent.

TRON yet again becomes red-hot blockchain as SunPump meme coin mania gains traction

As covered by U.Today previously, new life was injected into TRON and its ecosystem of altcoins by the release of SunPump, a rival of Pump.Fun Solana’s meme coin launcher.

With the tools of this class, every crypto user can launch the new meme coin in a seamless and transparent no-code manner.

From the onset of this platform, thousands of tokens have gone live.

Tron’s founder Justin Sun endorsed new apps and supports it via statements in his personal X account.