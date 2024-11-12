    CoinStats Crypto Tracking App Commemorates Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pump in Unusual Way

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    CoinStats, mainstream cryptocurrency tracking application, celebrates Bitcoin (BTC) reaching new highs with eccentric logo update
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 7:10
    CoinStats Crypto Tracking App Commemorates Bitcoin (BTC) Price Pump in Unusual Way
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    CoinStats, one of the leading apps for portfolio management and crypto price tracking, decided to commemorate the hotly anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) price all-time high. It changed the orange coin logo to immortalize those who might be pushing BTC higher and higher these days.

    CoinStats changes BTC logo following new price record

    Last week, CoinStats, a crypto price tracker and portfolio management app, unveiled an eccentric interface update. It replaced the logo of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, to feature those who are commonly considered responsible for the BTC price run.

    Article image
    Image by CoinStats

    CoinStats’ new logos for Bitcoin (BTC) celebrated the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and its possible positive effects for crypto regulation and adoption. Also, one of the new logo versions portrayed Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and prominent Bitcoiner (BTC).

    It should be noted that it was Elon Musk who injected new life into the concept of meme coins in Q1, 2021. Four years ago, he started supporting Dogecoin (DOGE), a veteran Litecoin (LTC) form from 2013.

    Thanks to being endorsed by Elon Musk, DOGE and then SHIB registered 1,000%+ rallies amid the final phase of the previous bull run.

    Meme coin enthusiasts even created new memetic cryptocurrencies (“dog-coins”) associated with Elon Musk, with DOGELON MARS the largest and most overhyped.

    Crypto Twitter welcomes semi-ironic update

    Such a fancy upgrade did not go unnoticed by the crypto community across the globe. Influencers, KOLs and traders shared the screenshots of the “rebranding” on their social media accounts.

    Influencer CoinsKid shared the excitement about CoinStats’ idea with his 140,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter):

    We knew this pump was coming for many months in advance, just like we did from the September 2023 low and the November 2022 low. Ignore the noise.

    As covered by U.Today previously, CoinStats is a multi-purpose cryptocurrency price tracking and portfolio management application. Thanks to clear UX/UI and feature-rich tooling, it has become popular between newbies and pros.

    Starting from mid-September 2024, it supports TRON, a popular programmable blockchain.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

