Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase's Top Lawyer Sheds Light on Major Development in SEC Lawsuit

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase earlier filed lawsuits attempting to compel SEC to turn over documents
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 12:15
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer Sheds Light on Major Development in SEC Lawsuit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Earlier this year, leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase filed two lawsuits attempting to compel financial regulators to turn over internal documents and communications relating to previous investigations and industry actions.

    Advertisement

    The actions were brought against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) under the Freedom of Information Act.

    In the most recent development in the lawsuit shared on X by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, Coinbase has filed a motion in a DC court requesting that the judge grant a partial summary judgment in its action against the SEC for access to internal crypto enforcement materials.

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer Sheds Light on Major Development in SEC Lawsuit
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Ahead of Launch
    Ripple CLO Provides Crucial Update on Battle with SEC

    Related
    Coinbase v. SEC: Here's Latest Update as SEC Drops Key Filing
    Tue, 08/06/2024 - 13:03
    Coinbase v. SEC: Here's Latest Update as SEC Drops Key Filing
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Coinbase lawyers claim that the SEC has been blocking their attempts to obtain these documents through FOIA requests, despite the exchange suing the agency for access to them. According to the lawsuit, the SEC is seeking a "3-year" grace period to determine if the documents in question can be disclosed to Coinbase.

    Coinbase CLO sheds light on legal development

    In a recent tweet, Coinbase's chief legal officer Paul Grewal shed light on the recent development, stating that the exchange has requested a partial summary judgment in its cases against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

    In a throwback to the past, Grewal noted that the SEC and the FDIC denied providing all of the information Coinbase sought under separately filed FOIA requests in 2023, claiming one or more of the nine exemptions, according to Coinbase's complaints.

    Related
    Coinbase Announces New Listing Amid Major Expansion Move
    Wed, 08/21/2024 - 15:47
    Coinbase Announces New Listing Amid Major Expansion Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Grewal, the SEC initially indicated that it could avoid FOIA because the documents Coinbase requested were exempt. Later, the SEC retracted, claiming the exception may no longer apply but would not say for certain. Grewal stated that the SEC is now requesting an additional three years to determine whether the records in question may be disclosed to Coinbase.

    Grewal also mentioned that Coinbase submitted FOIA requests for files on ETH 2.0 over a year ago and then sued - only to "get an entirely new set of excuses." The coinbase CLO noted that the SEC's constantly changing story raises the question of what the SEC is hiding and why. Hence, it seeks a partial summary judgment in the matter.

    #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 12:08
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Receives Bitcoin Advice From Peter Schiff
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 12:07
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets
    Paxful Modernizes P2P with Reinvented App and Brand, featuring AI-Enhanced Safety, Security, and Support
    SOEX Introduces Innovative Referral System for On-Chain Communities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase's Top Lawyer Sheds Light on Major Development in SEC Lawsuit
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Receives Bitcoin Advice From Peter Schiff
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD