Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase v. SEC: Regulator Asks for Extra Time to Respond

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 15/02/2025 - 15:30
    Advertisement
    Coinbase v. SEC: Regulator Asks for Extra Time to Respond
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked a federal appeals court to extend its deadline to respond to Coinbase, which filed an appeal of a federal judge's order last month.

    Advertisement

    According to FoxBusiness correspondent Eleanor Terrett, the SEC has requested a 28-day extension (until March 14, 2025) to file its answer to a petition from Coinbase to leave to file an interlocutory appeal. On Friday, the agency asked for an extension to its deadline (currently Feb. 14) to file its response, citing Acting SEC Chair Mark Uyeda's new crypto task force, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce.

    The SEC indicated that the new crypto task force may potentially influence the outcome of the appeal and the entire case: "The crypto task force's work may affect and could facilitate the potential resolution of both the underlying district court proceeding and potential appellate review, conserving judicial resources."

    Advertisement

    Related
    Coinbase Secures Fundamental Legal Win at 2025 Start: Details
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 12:15
    Coinbase Secures Fundamental Legal Win at 2025 Start: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Skyrockets 17%: Can It Rebound to $3? Key Levels to Watch
    Binance Implements Critical Transparency Update for All Tokens
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Go Offline: Details
    Ancient Bitcoin Whale Comes Back With $30 Million in BTC After 11 Years' Sleep

    Coinbase has agreed to the extension. In January, a district court granted Coinbase’s request for interlocutory appeal, and discovery in the case was paused pending the outcome of this process. Last year, District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled that the SEC had presented a plausible case that Coinbase sold unregistered securities on its platform. The crypto exchange then sought the appeals court panel to weigh in on how securities laws may apply to cryptocurrencies.

    This is the second lawsuit in which the SEC has requested an extension; earlier this week, the SEC and Binance filed for a 60-day stay in the regulator's lawsuit against the exchange and related parties, claiming that the extension could lead to a resolution. The judge in charge of the case approved the stay.

    Coinbase reports growth in Q4 report

    In its most recent quarterly report, Coinbase stated that revenue more than doubled and earnings grew more than expected during the Q4 surge in digital assets.

    Related
    Coinbase Premium Skyrockets as Bitcoin Dips to $97,000: Reason
    Tue, 12/10/2024 - 11:29
    Coinbase Premium Skyrockets as Bitcoin Dips to $97,000: Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Revenue increased to $2.27 billion in the fourth quarter, while net income rose to $1.29 billion, or $4.68 per share, exceeding expectations.

    Retail investors who had previously stayed off Coinbase during the last market slump returned to the platform. Consumer transaction revenue was $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 179% sequentially. Almost half of trading users in the quarter were either new to Coinbase or had not traded in a while.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 15, 2025 - 15:14
    XRP in Custodial DeFi? Community Has Better Solution
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Feb 15, 2025 - 14:57
    1.57 Billion XRP Open Interest, Price Gains Fresh Boost
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase v. SEC: Regulator Asks for Extra Time to Respond
    XRP in Custodial DeFi? Community Has Better Solution
    1.57 Billion XRP Open Interest, Price Gains Fresh Boost
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD