Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Coinbase Premium Skyrockets as Bitcoin Dips to $97,000: Reason

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin fell as low as $94,220 before recovering to above $97,000
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 11:29
    Coinbase Premium Skyrockets as Bitcoin Dips to $97,000: Reason
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's price fell as a bout of selling buffeted the crypto market, but an even more striking development occurred: the Coinbase Premium surged. CryptoQuant noted this divergence in a recent tweet, stating that "Bitcoin plummets, but Coinbase Premium surges."

    Advertisement

    The Coinbase Premium is a measure that represents the percentage difference between the Bitcoin prices on Coinbase Pro and Binance. A higher premium suggests increased buying demand from U.S. investors. Furthermore, Coinbase is one of the most popular spot exchanges among U.S. institutional investors.

    HOT Stories
    Here's Why Crypto Market Lost $1.6 Billion in Hours
    Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin's Two Biggest Killers
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'Biggest Crash in History Coming. Buy Bitcoin Now'
    Binance Boss Challenges Countries to Follow US With Bitcoin Reserves

    The Coinbase Premium has recently shown negative values, beginning yesterday, but has recovered dramatically following a significant price decrease. Notably, when the premium is in a negative area, the market tends to recover.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic First Halving Happened 12 Years Ago on This Date: Details
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 13:20
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Historic First Halving Happened 12 Years Ago on This Date: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This rebound implies that when panic-selling happens on Binance, which has a higher concentration of small investors, U.S. institutional investors are more likely to engage in aggressive buying behavior.

    Crypto market faces sell-off

    A slow bleed in crypto escalated on Tuesday, sending practically the entire sector significantly lower. Bitcoin (BTC) dropped to a low of $94,220 on Tuesday as prices tumbled rapidly.

    On Dec. 5, Bitcoin reached a record high of $104,000 on Coinbase but has since struggled to stay above the six-figure mark. The total cryptocurrency market has lost over $200 billion in the last 24 hours.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Skyrockets to Historic High: Details
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 14:26
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hashrate Skyrockets to Historic High: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Major tokens and midcaps experienced one of their worst days in recent months, with a steep decrease during the early Tuesday session.

    According to CoinGlass data, over $1.6 billion in cryptocurrency positions have been liquidated in the last 24 hours, indicating that leveraged bets are unraveling. Overall market value has fallen by 3.73% in the last 24 hours, reaching $3.47 trillion.

    Bitcoin traded at $97,689, down 0.76% in the last 24 hours. Major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Dogecoin struggled to gain momentum. The collapse resulted in the liquidation of more than $1.39 billion in longs, or optimistic bets, the largest total since 2021.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 10, 2024 - 11:24
    Here's Why Crypto Market Lost $1.6 Billion in Hours
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 10, 2024 - 11:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Trigger Panic With Nearly Trillion Token Sell-off
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mandala Chain (Powered by Polkadot) Secures $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase Premium Skyrockets as Bitcoin Dips to $97,000: Reason
    Here's Why Crypto Market Lost $1.6 Billion in Hours
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Trigger Panic With Nearly Trillion Token Sell-off
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD