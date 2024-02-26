Advertisement
Coinbase Records Major BTC Withdrawal as Bitcoin Price Stands Strong

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin's resilience shines through as Coinbase records staggering $205.3 million BTC withdrawal
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 11:51
Coinbase Records Major BTC Withdrawal as Bitcoin Price Stands Strong
In a significant development within the crypto landscape, today witnessed notable activity, particularly concerning Bitcoin, the leading digital asset. A substantial sum of approximately $205.3 million was withdrawn from the prominent U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Data from Whale Alert indicates that a total of exactly 4,000 BTC was withdrawn from Coinbase in a single transfer, highlighting the scale of the movement.

The implications of such large-scale BTC withdrawals on the cryptocurrency's price trajectory remain uncertain. Historically, withdrawals of this magnitude from exchanges have often been interpreted as bullish signals by the community. However, the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market makes definitive conclusions elusive.

Bitcoin (BTC) price outlook

Despite the sizable withdrawal, the price of Bitcoin continues to exhibit strength, trading firmly above the $51,000 mark, which many analysts view as a key level. Today, BTC experienced a minor decline of 1% since the opening of the new daily candle, briefly touching the $50,900 mark. However, swift market action saw this drawdown quickly absorbed, underscoring the resilience of Bitcoin's price.

""
BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

The current situation underscores the active nature of the crypto market, where both buyers and sellers hold differing perspectives. While significant withdrawals may initially exert downward pressure on prices, the ability of the market to quickly recover suggests underlying strength and confidence among investors.

In summary, Coinbase's record BTC withdrawal underscores the ongoing activity on the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin's price exhibiting resilience despite notable movements.

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

