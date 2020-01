Coinbase Pro App Now Available for All Android Users Worldwide

The new Coinbase Pro app will be available to investors in more than 100 countries

Coinbase Pro, the exchange's platform for seasoned traders, has just unveiled its new Android app that is now available around the globe with 50 trading pairs. According to the company's blog post, the new app will provide Coinbase Pro users with a "clean" and "streamlined" trading experience.

Must Read Tezos (XTZ) Price Surges 70 Percent on Coinbase After Staking Announcement - READ MORE

The app will have the same features as the desktop platforms while allowing traders to trade Bitcoin even from a chair lift at Snowmass. One can make use of real-time candles, advanced order types, and other trading perks.

Back in October, Coinbase Pro debuted an app for iOS customers with the same rich functionality.

Notably, Coinbase's competitor Binance.US recently came up with its own app for Android devices.