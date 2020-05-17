Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Tries to Pitch Bitcoin to J. K. Rowling, Fails Miserably

Bitcoin bosses, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, have redefined embarrassing with their attempts to pitch Bitcoin to J. K. Rowling

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was the latest prominent member of the cryptocurrency industry who tried to pitch Bitcoin to Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling (who must have already regretted her curiosity).

However, his attempt went terribly wrong since he actually tagged a bogus Twitter account.

This egregious incompetence didn’t go unnoticed by members of the cryptocurrency community who were quick to take Armstrong to task over the sloppy tweet with the #DeleteCoinbase hashtag.

Bitcoin bosses redefine embarrassing

Notably, the @NotLoomdart account that successfully fooled crypto Twitter by impersonating Rowling caught the attention of the writer herself.

Armstrong’s predicament seems even more ludicrous since he even tried to promote altcoins in his reply to the imposter.



Meanwhile, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, also appeared under fire after conjuring up a sexist fish metaphor that raised quite a few eyebrows in a now-deleted tweet.

#DeleteCoinbase gets a new life

Still, the Harry Potter fiasco doesn’t come close to the level of backlash that Coinbase received after acquiring analytics firm Neutrino whose executives were part of infamous Hacking Team.

This deal sparked the original #DeleteCoinbase that was even covered by some mainstream media.

As reported by U.Today, the exchange had to part ways with those Neutrino employees who helped dictators to clamp down on dissent.

