    Coinbase Announces Major Listings With Four New Crypto Assets

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase celebrates major milestone alongside new listings
    Sat, 7/12/2024 - 15:15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Coinbase International, the overseas arm of the Coinbase exchange, has achieved a significant landmark with the listing of its 100th perpetual futures contract. The milestone reflects Coinbase's commitment to providing diverse trading opportunities and expanding its presence globally.

    In a celebratory tweet, Coinbase International shared: "We’ve officially listed our 100th perpetual future on Coinbase International Exchange. That’s 100 unique opportunities for you to diversify, trade, and grow."

    Coinbase’s 100th perpetual futures listing marks a significant milestone for its international exchange, and this is set to expand with four upcoming perpetual futures listings: Moo Deng, Algorand, The Sandbox and Mog Coin.

    Coinbase announces four new futures listings

    Coinbase will add support for four new perpetual futures: Moo Deng (MOODENG), Algorand (ALGO), The Sandbox (SAND) and Mog Coin (1000MOG). These new listings will be available on both Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced, starting Dec. 12.

    Moo Deng (MOODENG) is a Solana-based meme coin based on the popular Thai zoo hippo Moo Deng. At the time of writing, Moo Deng was up 2.15% in the last 24 hours to $0.487.

    Algorand claims itself as an energy-efficient, quantum-secure, single-layer blockchain with instant finality, consistently high throughput and cheap fees. ALGO, the native cryptocurrency of the Algorand blockchain, was trading at $0.4817 at the time of writing, up 8.77% in the last 24 hours.

    The Sandbox is a virtual world where users can create, own and monetize their game experiences with NFTs and the SAND token, which has risen 0.63% in the last 24 hours to $0.90.

    Mog Coin, an Ethereum-based meme coin, has skyrocketed to all-time highs of $0.000004 in today's trade and is now up 23% in the previous 24 hours to $0.0000038.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

