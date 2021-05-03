Binance Coin Market Cap Hits $100 Billion as BNB Prints $654 All-Time High

Mon, 05/03/2021 - 12:15
Yuri Molchan
Binance Coin continues rallying, posts another all-time high, following the example of Ethereum
Binance Coin Market Cap Hits $100 Billion as BNB Prints $654 All-Time High
Third-ranked digital currency BNB, native coin of the Binance exchange that also powers operations on Binance Smart Chain, has soared to a new historic peak, topping the $654 price level.

Image via TradingView

Besides, BNB's market capitalization now totals a whopping $100 billion. However, this is not good enough yet for BNB to enter the top 100 assets list with the largest market capitalization; the 100th spot is held by Charter Communication with a $144.97 billion market cap value.

Shell and Shopify come next with $145.52 billion and $146.94 billion.

As reported by U.Today on the weekend, on Saturday, May 1, BNB surged to an all-time high of $641 a few days after announcing the launch of its own marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in June.

On that day, BNB's market cap added $2 billion to hit $97,102,482,232.

Ethereum surged to a new historic peak on the same day and, today, ETH also printed two new all-time highs, the latest one being $3,140.

