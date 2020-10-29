Charlie Sheen, David Hasselhoff and Other Celebs Say Happy 12th Birthday to Bitcoin

Celebrities, including Hollywood veterans Charlie Sheen and David Hasselhoff, are singing Happy Birthday to Bitcoin, which turns 12 years old in a few days

Charlie Sheen, Carole Baskin, David Hasselhoff and some other prominent individuals are wishing a happy 12th birthday to the whitepaper of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

October 31: the day the Bitcoin white paper was published

Two days remain before the 12th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper brought forth to the early community of cyber security engineers and cypherpunks by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto.

Twelve years ago, in August 2008, the domain name bitcoin.org was registered. On Oct. 31, the anonymous person known as Satoshi Nakamoto (many people believe it was a group of cypherpunks or cyber security experts) posted a link to a document called Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.

The letter was sent to a cryptography mailing list.

The Bitcoin network itself emerged on Jan. 3, 2009, when Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block of Bitcoin.

Among the early eager supporters of Bitcoin were Gavin Andresen, Nick Szabo and Hal Finney—programmers who also contributed to the BTC code during its early years.

Halborn brings celebrities together to sing Happy Birthday to Bitcoin

Nine celebrities, among whom are Hollywood veterans Charlie Sheen and David Hasselhoff, American comedians Doug Benson and Gilbert Gottfried, U.S. activist and Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin, brought together by crypto company Halborn, have recorded a cameo video in which they sing Happy Birthday to Bitcoin.

Music producer and rapper RZA joined them.

Among Halborn's customers are such major business names as IBM, Bancor, Stellar Lumens, AVA Labs and Blockfi.