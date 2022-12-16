Charles Hoskinson Says He Might End up With Egg on His Face, Ripple CTO Slams “Shark Tank” Star, 750 Billion SHIB Sent to Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Cardano founder says he might end up with egg on his face if Ripple lawsuit resolution does not come

Yesterday , Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson tweeted that he might end up with egg on his face if the rumors he shared during his AMA session about the Ripple-SEC case turn out to be fake. Last Sunday, Dec. 11, Hoskinson said both parties could reach a settlement soon, naming the date on which it might take place, Dec. 15. Back then, his remark had raised a lot of speculation in the crypto community, with the majority of commentators having a negative reaction to it. According to James K. Filan’s prediction made last month, the case would be resolved on or before March 31, 2023.

Ripple CTO slams “Shark Tank” star over stance on FTX

At Wednesday's hearing held by the Senate Banking Committee, Canadian businessman and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary blamed Binance for the collapse of FTX. According to him, the two entities were rivals, and "one put the other out of business," alleging that Binance did it on purpose. This statement was not left unnoticed by Ripple CTO David Schwartz. He took to Twitter to say that O'Leary is making those claims "against the entire weight of an absurdly massive amount of evidence." Previously , Schwartz stated that FTX crashed due to the fact that it used customers' funds while also failing to manage risks.

Hundreds of billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) sent to Binance – are whales depositing back?

According to Etherscan data shared by @shibaplay_ Twitter user, yesterday, whales shifted close to 800 billion SHIB to Binance in four transactions. The transfers carried from 150 billion to 207.8 billion meme tokens. 207 billion SHIB was sent to a Binance wallet from an unknown address. Another SHIB lump of the same size was moved between anonymous wallets. The third transaction of 150,000,000,000 SHIB worth $1,336,500 was again sent to the Binance exchange. Meanwhile, on Dec. 14, Binance CEO CZ announced on his Twitter page that the situation regarding massive withdrawals from the exchange had stabilized and deposits started coming back in.

