Advertisement
AD

    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Reactivated

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Cardano founder issues a sarcastic response as John McAfee’s account begins tweeting again
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 11:14
    A
    A
    A
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Reactivated
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The X account of the late crypto influencer John McAfee has published a tweet, assuring that it is not a hack and promising “more information forthcoming.”

    The crypto community immediately reacted to this with Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson among them.

    Cardano founder calls McAfee tweet "dubious AI crypto scam"

    McAfee’s X account suddenly got reactivated and published a tweet, saying: “John's account has not been hacked. This is the real deal. More information forthcoming.”

    HOT Stories
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Reactivated
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Better Markets Files Brief to Support SEC Against Ripple
    XRP Risks Losing Bullish Momentum, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover From Worst Move in 2025? Here's When Ethereum (ETH) Might Exit Downtrend: Price Level

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson immediately reacted with pure sarcasm in his comment. He welcomed McAfee back, saying that he was missed but referring to the new person behind the account as “a crude simulacra” of his former glory.

    Advertisement

    When an X user asked Hoskinson not to give this tweet any more engagement, Hoskinson stated that “John is being resurrected as a dubious AI crypto scam.” He then extended his sarcastic criticism, talking about metaverses and recalling John McAfee’s controversial biography: “It's going to develop a digital drug habit within a week and then start a metaverse called New Belize before escaping to Europe.”

    Earlier today, McAfees account tweeted: “I'm back with AIntivirus. An AI version of myself.”

    Thus, the person/team behind the account are speculating on McAfee’s famous brainchild – the McAfee antivirus, the most prominent among the very early antivirus programs.

    The antivirus pioneer and crypto influencer John McAfee tragically was found dead in late June 2021 in Spanish prison where he awaited extradition to the US. The official version claimed McAfee committed suicide.

    Related
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Thu, 01/23/2025 - 08:18
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Hoskinson promises to support Ross Ulbricht

    On January 22, Hoskinson issued a tweet to react to Ross Ulbricht’s pardon and the following release granted by the newly-elected US president. The Cardano founder, who was among the team who founded Ethereum with Vitalik Buterin, welcomed the Silk Road founder back and promised him anything he needs now that he became free.

    Hoskinson tweeted: “Welcome home, Ross. We, as an industry, have your back. Whatever you need, we are here on your journey back to freedom.”

    Ross Ulbricht was pardoned after spending more than a decade in prison for launching and running the Silk Road darknet website for selling drugs and other illegal goods and services for Bitcoin. That was one of the earliest platforms to adopt BTC as a means of payment.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Charles Hoskinson #John McAfee #Cardano News #Ross Ulbricht
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 10:31
    Ex-Binance CEO Shares Crucial Tips for Altcoin Investors
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 9:52
    Bitcoin Whales Picking Up Steam as ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Introducing i love $LAMP (LAMP), a Fresh Entrant in the Solana Memecoin Sector
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Reactivated
    Ex-Binance CEO Shares Crucial Tips for Altcoin Investors
    Bitcoin Whales Picking Up Steam as ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD