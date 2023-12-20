Charles Hoskinson Disappointed in Biggest Report of Year

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Charles Hoskinson expressed his disappointment in a rather understated but powerful way, using the GIF of a disapproving dog to convey his feelings. The cause of his frustration? The absence of a mention of Cardano in the latest market trend report by Messari. Despite being a top 10 cryptocurrency, Cardano was left out of the conversation entirely, while other major players like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana were analyzed and discussed.

The Messari report, considered by many as one of the most significant annual summaries of the crypto market, delves into current trends and potential strong performers for the upcoming blockchain rally. The exclusion of Cardano in this key report has not gone unnoticed by the Cardano community, fueling a sense of being overlooked that is prevalent among its members. It is a sentiment that has been brewing for some time, as Cardano often finds itself ignored by the majority of analysts and the broader cryptocurrency community.

ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

The word count in the 2024 Messari crypto report starkly highlights this oversight: Bitcoin is mentioned 178 times, Ethereum 96 times, Solana 65 times, BNB 6 times, XRP 3 times and Cardano not once. This oversight is particularly grating to supporters of Cardano, given the blockchain's ambitious projects and technological advancements.

Cardano's position as a top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization adds to the community's frustration, as they feel the blockchain's contributions and potential are not being acknowledged or taken seriously.

The Cardano community's response has been a mix of disappointment and resolve. While some express their discontent openly, others see this as an opportunity to double down on their support for the blockchain, hoping to prove the skeptics wrong. Hoskinson's reaction, though subtle, encapsulates this feeling of being undervalued, a sentiment that is not uncommon in the fiercely competitive and rapidly evolving crypto space.